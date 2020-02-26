GroupM’s Youngest Agency, m/SIX Bags Media Mandates Worth INR 700 Crores In 2019

m/SIX, GroupM’s youngest media planning unit, accelerated its business to about 700 crores through its spectacular wins in the year 2019. m/SIX was seen winning the media mandate for several prominent brands like Emami, Revv Cars, V-Nourish, Toppr, The Moms Co, Sebamed, following their multi-agency pitches amongst others.
Commenting on the growth and achievements of m/SIX, Prasanth Kumar, CEO GroupM South Asia said, “It is absolutely a delight to see m/SIX grow at an exponential rate especially in the last few years. We are humbled to witness that the team is working with fantastic brands and has an immense passion to create growth stories for brands. The m/SIX team is a bunch of seasoned experts that showcases an exceptional outlook to the brands and delves deeper to understand the ask of each client. Am confident that the team will continue to invest in improved outcomes for our clients with more strategic and innovative solutions.”
Saket Sinha, senior vice president and head of m/SIX India said, “Last 12 months have been spectacular for m/SIX. I am happy that the clients have seen the value in our proposition of outcome-based advertising and have had full faith in handing over their mandate to us. What has helped us deliver is our data-driven acceleration model on the client’s business KPI. We are constantly looking for innovative solutions to address the client’s ever-evolving demands and challenges.”
m/SIX’s unique approach to its brands, the team’s business-oriented mindset and its capability to understand the brand and ponder on out of the box strategies, is what attracts its clients to the agency. m/SIX holds a global presence and its expertise in media tactics, analytics and the emphasis on achieving the brands’ business objective, is what makes the agency progressive and entrepreneurial.
Talking about the work done by the m/SIX’s team during the launch of Veeba Foods and V Nourish, Viraj Bahl – founder & CEO said, “m/SIX came on board when we were planning to launch Veeba foods in the market. What I really appreciate is the involvement, passion of the brand. Their source of growth planning was remarkable in making us gain quick market share. For our launch of V-Nourish, we were launching against giants in health drinks and their Brilliant approach of Digital-first strategy to target new moms was remarkable. They have always been innovative and have brought solutions beyond media on board. Their single point agenda is business growth and they have been innovating to stand true to their commitment.”
"At The Moms Co., we started working closely with m/SIX for the launch of our new brand campaign, Science of Motherhood. As a digital-first brand, we were looking for a team who understands social media and digital marketing deeply and could partner with us to meet our objective of driving consideration for the brand. The m/SIX team with their deep expertise did a great job". said Malika Sadani, Founder-CEO, The Moms Co.
“m/Six has been working closely with us for the last two years. The team has developed a good understanding of our business needs and our brand growth journey. We have benefited through their expertise which is reflecting well in the way our brand scores have moved.” Jitesh Mehta, director, retail sales & marketing, Valvoline Cummins Private Limited
“Revv self-drive cars is a new age company, operating in a dynamic and fast-changing industry. For us, the objectives and requirements can change within a matter of a few days and need partners that can work with such flexibility. m/SIX has constantly demonstrated agility in adapting to the changing variables and requirements. As an agency partner, they understand business objectives and collaborate to solve issues.” said Karan Jain, Co-founder, Revv Cars.
Konark Gaur, head of marketing, consumer products division, USV said, “As we embarked on our next phase of growth for Sebamed India, it was indeed a great pleasure to have mSIX as our media partner. Really appreciate their solution orientation and agility to deliver under tight timelines, enabling us to achieve our business objectives through efficient media planning and execution. We are extremely happy with team mSIX for their support on Sebamed so far and look forward to the partnership!"
Along with m/SIX’s newly won business like Emami, Revv cars, its existing clientele includes Harley Davidson, Burger King, Vadilal, Abbott Healthcare, Valvoline Cummins Private Limited, Bank of Baroda to name a few.
(We have got this information in a press release.)