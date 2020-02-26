GroupM’s Youngest Agency, m/SIX Bags Media Mandates Worth INR 700 Crores In 2019

Talking about the work done by the m/SIX’s team during the launch of Veeba Foods and V Nourish, Viraj Bahl – founder & CEO said, “m/SIX came on board when we were planning to launch Veeba foods in the market. What I really appreciate is the involvement, passion of the brand. Their source of growth planning was remarkable in making us gain quick market share. For our launch of V-Nourish, we were launching against giants in health drinks and their Brilliant approach of Digital-first strategy to target new moms was remarkable. They have always been innovative and have brought solutions beyond media on board. Their single point agenda is business growth and they have been innovating to stand true to their commitment.”