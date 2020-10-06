Groww's ad film captures millennial’s newfound interest - Stocking

The campaign has been conceptualised by The Script Room.
Groww, a mobile-first investment platform, has launched its new ad campaign targeting first-time investors and millennials. Through its campaign, Groww aims to capture the surge in investing among millennials, which has been enabled by easy to use investing apps like Groww. The ad illustrates a dining table conversation between a son and his father, where the father lectures the son on the complexities involved in choosing the right stock. In contrast, the son goes ahead and buys shares in his father’s company with just a few clicks.
The film has been conceptualized by The Script Room. The ad film, part of the campaign, talks about one of the most popular wealth creation avenues – stocks. Laced with humor, the ad conveys a serious point of investing early by bringing to life the core creative idea – To make wealth, one needs to invest smart and invest early.
Commenting on the new ad campaign, Harsh Jain, Groww said, “With an easy-to-use interface and robust technology offering, Groww aims to make investing easy and smart for the younger generation and democratize wealth creation. The film’s narrative highlights these aspects in a simple yet effective manner, and we hope this will resonate well with our target audience.”
According to Rajesh Ramswamy (Ramsam), Co-Founder, The Script Room, “Through this campaign, we wanted to offer a refreshing POV of youngsters in a category in which they have never been taken seriously. With any financial communication, much is lost in jargon. We wanted to avoid this and stick to a casual tone to make it more understandable and relatable.”
The COVID pandemic has proved to be an inflection point for stock investing in India. The number of new Demat accounts opened this year have been the highest in our history. According to BSE, the number of mobile trades has tripled since March, while according to NSE, Mobile trades now account for a quarter of the cash market deals. This growth is predominantly fuelled by apps like Groww that have made it easier for millennials and GenZ to invest in the stock market by removing complicated paperwork and long waiting time, as used to be the case earlier. The Groww app also provides all the necessary resources which an investor may require to conduct in-depth stock research: such as information about the company’s financials, peer comparison, shareholding pattern, live market activity, etc.
In September, Groww had raised a Series C funding round of $30 mn (220 Cr), led by YC Continuity. The round also saw participation from its existing investors - Sequoia India, Ribbit Capital, and Propel Ventures.
