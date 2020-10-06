Groww's ad film captures millennial’s newfound interest - Stocking

The COVID pandemic has proved to be an inflection point for stock investing in India. The number of new Demat accounts opened this year have been the highest in our history. According to BSE, the number of mobile trades has tripled since March, while according to NSE, Mobile trades now account for a quarter of the cash market deals. This growth is predominantly fuelled by apps like Groww that have made it easier for millennials and GenZ to invest in the stock market by removing complicated paperwork and long waiting time, as used to be the case earlier. The Groww app also provides all the necessary resources which an investor may require to conduct in-depth stock research: such as information about the company’s financials, peer comparison, shareholding pattern, live market activity, etc.