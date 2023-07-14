Gruhas and Collective Artists Network come together to invest in consumer space entrepreneurs

The two intend to invest up to $1 million per agreement in at least 10 businesses.
Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai, founders of Gruhas, and the Collective Artists Network led by founder and group CEO Vijay Subramaniam have come together to invest in young entrepreneurs and start-ups in the consumer sector through a fund.
Gruhas and Collective Artists Network intend to invest up to $1 million per agreement in at least 10 businesses. Consumer-facing brands and products will be the main focus of the investments.
By leveraging their combined resources and networks, this partnership aims to provide aspiring young leaders with a unique springboard to launch their innovative ideas and redefine the Indian business landscape.
As co-founders of Gruhas, a company that harnesses innovation and entrepreneurship by partnering with remarkable individuals to build global companies, Kamath and Pai both bring a wealth of experience and expertise to this partnership.
The Collective Artists Network is an Indian marketplace for popular culture and an integrated creative community and has played a pivotal role in nurturing India’s largest celebrity and creator economy.