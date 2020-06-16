GSK Consumer Healthcare joins the fight against COVID-19

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare distributed specially created PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits for the police personnel in Delhi. The company handed over 2000 kits to the ACP’s of Patel Nagar (Central Delhi District), Model Town (North Delhi District), Vivek Vihar (East Delhi District) and Geeta Colony (East Delhi District). Shri Siddharth Jain (Assistant Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police) received the kits in presence of the GSK officials. These kits will be handed over to the police staff of these respective regions. GSK also plans to handover around 4000 such kits to police personnel across Hyderabad.