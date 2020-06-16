GSK Consumer Healthcare joins the fight against COVID-19

Distributes 2000 PPE kits to the Delhi Police & provides support to 5000 daily wage workers by distributing dry ration and hygiene kits.
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare distributed specially created PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits for the police personnel in Delhi. The company handed over 2000 kits to the ACP’s of Patel Nagar (Central Delhi District), Model Town (North Delhi District), Vivek Vihar (East Delhi District) and Geeta Colony (East Delhi District). Shri Siddharth Jain (Assistant Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police) received the kits in presence of the GSK officials. These kits will be handed over to the police staff of these respective regions. GSK also plans to handover around 4000 such kits to police personnel across Hyderabad.
The kits comprise of KN-95 Masks, Protective Goggles, Gloves, Sanitizers, Mosquito Repellent along with a SOP booklet were distributed to police stations in Delhi NCR. Police personnel are one of the most vulnerable sections who are risking their lives in these challenging times.
The company also supported the daily wage workers in Delhi NCR by distributing dry ration and hygiene kits to 5,000 families. Additionally, it partnered with the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and provided them with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to support the waste worker community.
(We got this information from a press release.)