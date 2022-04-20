Gubbare to launch a brand-new 3D original this summer

The show Roro Aur Hero – Bhoot Mast Zabardast will premiere on 24th April.
As children, across the country, get ready for the summer holidays, Gubbare, a kids channel from the house of IN10 Media Network, is set to entertain them with the launch of an inventive and laughter-filled original.
Keeping its promise to entertain the audience with trailblazing originals, the channel will be launching its first 3D show, Roro Aur Hero – Bhoot Mast Zabardast. The show is the channel’s foray into the naughty-magical-friend genre.
The show revolves around a 10-year-old mischievous boy (Roro) and his 12-year-old “ghost” friend (Hero). As Roro attracts problems and gets into complex situations, Hero comes to his aid as a goofy saviour, who uses his powers to make things easier but instead makes the situations messier! The two come together as a ‘zabardast’ duo to get out of the chaos.
Commenting on the show, Brian D’costa, AVP – Content & Strategy, Gubbare said, “After the launch of our first original, Akki Jaanbaaz, in the action genre, we wanted to strengthen our character-verse. Roro Aur Hero – Bhoot Mast Zabardast will be our first-ever 3D show that will add a new genre to our library. At Gubbare, we always try to raise the stakes.”
And added, “Kids are constantly looking for fresh & entertaining content and won't settle for anything less. We want to build a vast content library that caters to all age groups. This summer, kids' will experience friendship in a new avatar as Roro and Hero will take them on a magical journey."
For the first time, with the exclusive launch of the show, the channel will enter the Metaverse to give children an experience to be part of the magical world. It will allow users to create virtual avatars and enter the space and enjoy the title song video along with show characters. The viewers can also engage with the show via special games, filters, and gifs created around the theme.
The show will air every day starting 24 April at 12:00 pm and 5:00 pm on Gubbare in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.
Keeping in mind the changing content-consumption pattern, the show will also be available on the network’s OTT platform EPIC ON.
(We got this information in a press release).