Gujarati Book on branding, marketing and advertising by Sameer Joshi of Sam & Andy

For the love of writing in his mother tongue, Sameer Joshi has understood the real need gap, accepted the challenge and started writing regular articles on the subject of Brand Management & Marketing in the financial daily, Metro Junction, from a leading Gujarati newspaper Mumbai Samachar. Those meaningful articles are now compiled into a book for the Gujarati population as “BRAND BANSHE, BUSINESS VADHASHE”. This is published by a leading Gujarati publishing house, and the preface has been penned by a leading editor of the Mumbai Samachar. Probably, and not backed by facts, this is going to be the first book on this subject matter in Gujarati language. More than as a feather in the hat to be a debut author, Sameer is rather contented to contribute to his mother tongue in whatever little way he could. This an honest effort taken to keep the print medium alive in the regional languages.