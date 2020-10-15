Guna 369 to be screened on ETV on 18th Oct

Guna 369 - the action-drama-thriller to storm the Telugu households, the film is scheduled on ETV Telugu, on 18th October at 6 pm.
The riveting and intense drama revolves around the life of a happy-go-lucky youngster, who with the turn of events, becomes terribly violent. There is an interesting romantic plot and the backdrop is the murky world of mining.
Rooted in true story and emotions, the film stars Kartikeya and Anagha in the lead. According to Arjun Jandyala- Director, a few scenes have been inspired by true events that happened in Ongole, Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, the film had a superb theatrical release, applauded for the realism and rustic treatment.