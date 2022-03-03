Gupshup unveils new brand identity

Gupshup has retained the salient features of the original logo. The company pioneered and evolved the concept of programmable messaging, reflected in the </> symbol embedded in the two chat bubbles that signify conversations. The idea of smart, programmable messages is foundational to conversational engagement. With a refreshed colour palette, the overall design language signifies how conversations are intuitive and natural, and how they have become the digital backbone of brand-to-customer interactions.