GWM for Humanity: Initiates relief programme for Delhi NCR & Pune

Commenting on the association, James Yang, President, GWM India, said, “At this difficult juncture, GWM feels responsible, to support the less fortunate in every possible manner. Our aim is not to just provide food to the families but a kit that has all the essential elements that are needed for a family of five members to be able to sustain for a month and focus on safe, clean & sanitised environment by including items of daily hygiene in the kit. We would like to show our commitment to society in India by trying to help people in need tide over these difficult times. Our endeavour is to stand firmly united with the government to fight this pandemic. ”