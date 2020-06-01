GWM for Humanity: Initiates relief programme for Delhi NCR & Pune

The brand provides Relief kits sufficient for a month, to promote health & hygiene as a counter measure to beat COVID-19.
With the objective to support the marginalized and the needy during the ongoing lock down period in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, GWM, has taken the onus of providing necessary nourishment and hygiene care through its execution partner CARE India to donate relief kits in Delhi NCR and Pune.
The relief kits comprising of essential staples required to provide nourishment such as wheat flour, rice, pulse, sugar along with cooking oil, spices, etc. were distributed to households and families of migrant workers & daily wage labourers in Delhi NCR and Pune. Each ration kit comprised of adequate supply of groceries to sustain a family of five for a month.
Commenting on the association, James Yang, President, GWM India, said, “At this difficult juncture, GWM feels responsible, to support the less fortunate in every possible manner. Our aim is not to just provide food to the families but a kit that has all the essential elements that are needed for a family of five members to be able to sustain for a month and focus on safe, clean & sanitised environment by including items of daily hygiene in the kit. We would like to show our commitment to society in India by trying to help people in need tide over these difficult times. Our endeavour is to stand firmly united with the government to fight this pandemic. ”
“I am confident that these efforts will help scale up the efforts of all in safeguarding health and nutrition for marginalized populations across India. We stand together with the people of India, for not just this epidemic, but to help the Indian society with such efforts in the future as well.” he added.
For this cause GWM is attempting to reach to a very large migrant population comprising of daily-wagers, subsistent workers, labours, street dwellers through its NGO Partner, CARE India. GWM’s commitment to this cause is further augmented by the participation of top management of GWM India team James Yang, President & Parker Shi, Managing Director and Hardeep Singh Brar, Director – Sales & Marketing in personally distributing the kits.
GWM as a responsible entity planned to lay down a blueprint, a clear charted out activity plan with CARE India, to feed the migrant workers in this difficult situation. GWM also distributed items of personal hygiene, encouraging to maintain hygiene as a necessary step against the deadly pandemic. GWM, through this initiative has made a sincere endeavour to provide both support and emotional strength to a large population of migrant workers.
GWM made its debut at the Auto Expo 2020 - Motor Show in February earlier this year. GWM also signed an agreement with General Motors to acquire Talegaon plant in Maharashtra in January this year.
(We got this information from a press release.)