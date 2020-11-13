Gyan Dairy releases “Kuch Aisa Vishwas Chuno” anthem with Faridkot

The anthem celebrates Indian values of being pure & honest and community’s motivation to Spread Happiness.
One of the leading dairy brand Gyan has released an anthem “KUCH AISA VISHWAS CHUNO” with popular band Faridkot as an extension to their campaign ‘Vishwaas se Bhara’. As the brand expands its presence in UP, the anthem celebrates the essence of purity and honesty which is embedded into Gyan brand philosophy.
Recently, Gyan associated with Manoj Bajpai to launch its product in Kanpur and with this anthem with Faridkot, it brings the energy of the brand with a lyrical manifestation, the zeal and the culture everybody has been eagerly waiting for.
The anthem, sung by popular band Faridkot reinforces the brand’s essence and position of trust. At such an unprecedented time, family consumes what it trusts the most – and this becomes even more accurate with dairy choices. One has to be 100% sure of quality, purity and hygiene at the same time and live up to consumers’ expectations and Gyan is committed to deliver this every single day.
Vijay Shanker Upadhyay, GM, Marketing, Gyan said, “An anthem has always been categorized as an uplifting means of communicating a message. We spent days trying to manifest a thought to convey our brand philosophy of trust and purity and this lyrical manifestation “KUCH AISA VISHWAS CHUNO” with popular band Faridkot was born."
IP Singh, Faridkot, said, “It is an extreme delight to collaborate with one of the finest dairy brands in our country. Today consumers are more conscious about their source of dairy supply and Gyan works relentlessly to raise the bar with its multiple quality check and uncompromised taste. We have developed our campaign keeping this in mind. With an engaging lyrics and music, the idea here is make this anthem modern, youthful and relatable.”
The two-fold objective of the campaign is to celebrate and announce the festivities and assure everyone of brand’s standard of quality and hygiene across all dairy products.
(We got this information in a press release).