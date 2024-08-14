Habson Communication steals the show, sweeping 14 wins at FLAME Awards Asia 2024

The agency's award-winning campaigns, including the groundbreaking Ar Koto Jomidari by Walton, the dynamic PUMA Launch campaign, the impactful Safe For a Secure Tomorrow initiative, the engaging Ispahani Bazar Utshob, and, the heartwarming Dekhbe Shobai by Walton in categories like Experiential Marketing Campaign of The Year, Best Innovative Campaign of The Year, Promotional Campaign of The Year, Social Development & CSR Campaign of The Year, Brand Awareness Campaign of The Year have showcased Habson Communication's ability to connect with audiences on a profound level and drive tangible results. These campaigns have not only captured the attention of industry experts but have also resonated with consumers, demonstrating the agency's deep understanding of consumer behavior and preferences.