Haier India’s new campaign shatters tired gender biases this Women’s Day

Commenting on the new Women’s Day campaign, N.S. Satish, senior vice president, sales & marketing at Haier Appliances India said “At Haier, we are constantly working towards touching upon subjects that hold a matter of relevance in our society. This Women’s Day, we wanted to highlight some of the major stereotypes that are deeply entrenched in society and act as a barrier for women in realizing their dreams. Our new campaign is a testament to our philosophy of ‘Inspired Living’ where we are trying to defy these norms through the courage and passion of India’s inspiring women athlete, Dipa Karmakar.”