Halo: the year’s biggest sci-fi gaming series to stream on Voot Select 24th March onwards!

Halo will take place in a timeline before Halo Infinite — while the war with the Covenant is raging on. The series also gives a glimpse of Insurrection (the Spartans' original enemies) with a mystery in store to be revealed.

Halo is produced by SHOWTIME® in association with 343 Industries, along with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television. The series is executive produced by Steven Kane, alongside Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television in association with 343 Industries, director Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture, and Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor and Bonnie Ross serve as executive producers for 343 Industries. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.