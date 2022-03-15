Halo: the year’s biggest sci-fi gaming series to stream on Voot Select 24th March onwards!

Halo will stream 24th March 2022 onwards only on Voot Select.
Continuing to present a dynamic array of diverse genres on its stronghold catalogue, Voot Select confirms that it will be exclusively streaming the Paramount+ original series sci-fi phenomenon Halo from 24th March 2022. Based on one of the most popular sci-fi video games ever made, HALO will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001 with the launch of Xbox®’s first Halo game. Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant.
The action-packed fight scenes and exhilarating visuals of the upcoming 9 episodic series will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. The sensational cast of Halo includes Pablo Schreiber (Orange is the New Black fame) as the Master Chief, Spartan-117; Natascha McElhone (The Truman show fame) as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted, and inscrutable creator of the Spartan super soldiers; and Jen Taylor as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history. The series also features notable performances by Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Grey, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy and Danny Sapani. Also joining the cast as original characters are Ryan McParland, Burn Gorman and Fiona O’Shaughnessy.
Speaking on Voot Select’s announcement of exclusively streaming Halo, Ferzad Palia, Head – SVOD & International Business at Viacom18 said, “Halo defined the beginning of gaming culture in India and has a cult following across the world. With Shabana Azmi helming a key role in the series, the show is even more special for Indian audiences. Having a series based around this legendary title will be looked upon eagerly by not only gamers but also sci-fi fanatics as well. We are delighted to be streaming this series and am certain that the outstanding production scale and enthralling storyline will surpass expectations establishing Halo amongst the best series of 2022.”
Commenting on being a part of the show, veteran actor Shabana Azmi said, “Working on this project has been a dream come true. The show deals in Artificial Intelligence, which is a completely new genre for me, hence it gave me the opportunity to learn and evolve. I thoroughly enjoyed working on set with stellar actors such as Natascha McElhone, Pablo Schreiber and Jen Taylor. The visuals in the series are stunning and I cannot wait for the release to see how it will be received by audiences across the globe.”
Halo will take place in a timeline before Halo Infinite — while the war with the Covenant is raging on. The series also gives a glimpse of Insurrection (the Spartans' original enemies) with a mystery in store to be revealed.
Halo is produced by SHOWTIME® in association with 343 Industries, along with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television. The series is executive produced by Steven Kane, alongside Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television in association with 343 Industries, director Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture, and Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor and Bonnie Ross serve as executive producers for 343 Industries. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.
(We got this information in a press release).