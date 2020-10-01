Hamdard Laboratories launches ‘Hamdard Instant Hand Sanitizer’

Commenting on the launch of Instant Hand Sanitizer, Abdul Majeed, chairman, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) said, “Given the need for optimum hygiene requirement due to COVID spread, we find it crucial for us as a health and wellness brand to offer a trustworthy and effective hygiene solution. As the nation opens up, the launch of Hamdard Instant Hand Sanitizer addresses the need for a herbal-based solution which can be carried easily and keeps skin healthy.”