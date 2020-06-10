Hamdard Laboratories launches integrated marketing campaign #StrongWithHamdard

Commenting on the campaign launch, Suman Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) said, “One of the key measures to stay safe amid the Covid-19 outbreak has been a strong immune system that safeguards us from various infections and the same has been emphasized by the Government and Ministry of AYUSH. As India enters the unlock phase, it becomes even more vital to have a strong immunity that will prevent us against the viral infection. Our new campaign #StrongWithHamdard focuses on adopting an alternate medicine system to boost immunity and promote the uses of Unani medicine products to have a strong immunity system.”