Hamdard Laboratories strengthen its medicine portfolio

Commenting on the launch of new products, Abdul Majeed, chairman, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) said, “With the commencement of vaccine immunization program, healthcare has rightfully taken the center stage in our lives. It is imperative, now more than ever, to build up the physical and mental health of the people. With our commitment to holistic healthcare, we have launched an array of multiple products to strengthen our bodies from the inside out. We encourage everyone to prioritize their health and strengthen their immunity through holistic Unani solutions.”