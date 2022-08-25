Hamdard organizes health camps for defence and police forces across India

The campaign SEHAT HAI TOH WATAN HAI was conceptualised post the second wave of the pandemic last year, which saw death and devastation everywhere. Hamdard, as part of its commitment to social welfare initiatives, reached out to common people with all its Immunity boosters and respiratory products, health camps, free consultation, and free RTPCR facilities. Along with serving the masses, Hamdard also wanted to express gratitude to the keepers of our nation, who were selflessly and tirelessly working for the nation. Initially, the brand launched the initiative with 30% off on all medicines for the armed forces, followed by 75% off on all medicines for all the people in uniform.