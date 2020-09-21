Har Ghar Qila Kotla – Delhi Capitals reinvents virtual fan engagement this season

Commenting on the franchise’s wide range of fan engagement initiatives, CEO Dhiraj Malhotra said, “At Delhi Capitals, our fans are our biggest strength, and that was visible last season when they came out in large numbers to support us. Therefore, we are trying our best to nullify the challenges and are glad to be undertaking innovative fan-engagement initiatives which will keep the team and fans connected throughout the tournament. I’m sure these engagements will definitely keep the electrifying atmosphere alive, and will help bring the fans closer to our team as they gun for glory this season.”