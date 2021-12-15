Hari Darshan ropes in Juhi Chawla as brand ambassador

Goldy Nagdev, managing director - Hari Darshan Sevashram commented, "An astute artist, star, beauty queen, professional, entrepreneur, mother and philanthropist... That's Juhi Chawla for you. We are thrilled to have Juhi Chawla as the brand ambassador for Hari Darshan. For over 50 years our brand Hari Darshan has stood for Devotion, belief, positivity, wellness and bliss. We believe Juhi represents each of these values to perfection. With her on-board, we are confident of strengthening the company further especially when we are strongly focusing on expanding the brand."