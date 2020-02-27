Harley-Davidson India launches #FreedomStoriesIndia

The first leg of #FreedomStoriesIndia is an eight-part series highlighting the brand’s affinity with seven prominent flagbearers of the community - Bikram Puri (Pune), Farooq Ahmed (Bangalore), Harpreet Singh Khurmi (Delhi), Salamat Sharieff (Bangalore), Saurin Shah (Ahmedabad), Sreedhar Raju (Mumbai) and Vinay Singh Rajput (Ahmedabad) - the first appointed Regional Directors in the H.O.G. Community who have been heavily invested in building the large Harley Owners Group network since its inception in India. Every episode delves deeper into their stories as every owner is seen narrating their own story emphasizing why riding really matters and how Harley-Davidson has changed their lives by adding the element of freedom. Throughout the year, Harley-Davidson India will be identifying interesting stories of H.O.G. members and narrating their tales as part of the #FreedomStoriesIndia initiative. Perfectly summarizing the Harley-Davidson way of life, the video series will enhance the sense of “oneness” in the community.