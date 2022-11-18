Harpic and Network18 bring back Mission Swachhta aur Paani annual Telethon on World Toilet Day 2022

Saurabh Jain, regional marketing director, South Asia - Hygiene, Reckitt, commented, “As a global leader in the toilet care category, Harpic has been relentlessly focused on addressing toilet hygiene and sanitation gaps with the intent of creating a future in India where everyone has access to a hygienic, clean toilet. We are extremely proud of our partnership with Network18 that is helping us drive this change in reinforcing the importance of following best hygiene and sanitation practices. Since the campaign’s inception, our work together has drawn the attention of masses on this critical cause, and we are certain that this journey will have a positive impact on India’s health goals.”