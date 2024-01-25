Harpic India's 'Swoosh Germs Away Kit' debuts at World Economic Forum 2024

It is a part of India's Mission Swachhta aur Paani campaign.
Harpic India's Swoosh Germs Away Kit, designed in collaboration with News18 Network and Sesame Workshop India Trust, made its debut at the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos. Unveiled in September 2023, the kit is part of India's Mission Swachhta aur Paani campaign.
Hardeep Singh Puri, union minister for housing & urban affairs and minister for petroleum and natural gas, at Davos lauded the unique kit for its power. “The display of such initiatives at Davos is truly commendable. Congratulations on showcasing these impactful projects.”
Ravi Bhatnagar, director, external affairs & partnerships, South Asia, Reckitt, “We are deeply honored to witness the ‘Swoosh Germs Away!’ kit being recognised globally at the World Economic Forum in Davos. We are grateful for the support that we have received and will continue to stand at the forefront of fostering a healthier future.”
The kit based on the sanitation hygiene education framework with Sonali Khan, managing director, Sesame Workshop India Trust, said, “At the World Economic Forum 2024, we highlighted concerns and called for collective global action on sanitation. Our kit aims to provide concrete learning experiences, blending multi-sensorial assets and play-based methods to empower children with practical life skills.”
The kit aims to promote hygiene education and positive toilet habits among students, aligning with the NEP and national curriculum framework. It includes 3D pop-up books, jigsaw puzzles, and an activity booklet featuring Sesame's characters to make the learning enjoyable.
Mission Swachhta aur Paani, a nationwide campaign by Harpic and News18, has involved over 2,00,000 children in Odisha and aims to reach 1.7 million more. The initiative focuses on sustainable sanitation practices and clean water access. The campaign's third season aims to promote universal toilet provision, transforming it into a widespread movement.
Aligned with the Swachh Bharat Mission and the United Nations' sustainable development goals, this initiative is committed to generating awareness and catalysing actionable measures that leave no individual behind in the pursuit of these goals.
Avinash Kaul, CEO, Network18 (Broadcast) and managing director of A + E Networks, TV18, expressed, "The introduction of our ‘Sanitation Hygiene Education Framework’ on this prestigious platform serves as a call to action, urging and inspiring leaders to launch initiatives that educate children about the profound connection between sanitation and overall well-being. Through this framework, our goal is to spark a global movement, nurturing a generation of informed and empowered individuals who grasp the pivotal role of sanitation in shaping a healthier future."
Kaul further stated, “Our endeavor, 'Mission Swachhta aur Paani', in collaboration with Reckitt, underscores our dedication to fostering a value-driven partnership. I am thankful to Reckitt India for owning this cause and look forward to further building this collaboration that embodies the spirit of driving initiatives that prioritise cleanliness and water, contributing to the collective endeavor for a healthier and more sustainable world.”
What makes this curriculum unique is its focus on inculcating toilet etiquette in kids at an early age. Through interaction with the germ locator kit, children are exposed to the seeds of knowledge and responsibility.
India faces a public health crisis due to diarrhea, resulting in 2.2 million deaths annually, with 1.87 million children under five. The curriculum aims to instill essential sanitation and hygiene practices among children, offering hope for mitigating such devastating occurrences.