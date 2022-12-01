Harvest Gold scores big this cricket season with an engaging gamified mobile ad

"We wanted to promote the burger buns with a fun and engaging campaign that combined the best of both worlds: culinary and cricket. The objective was to increase brand awareness and associate the product with positive sentiments around cricket. The campaign created by mCanvas executed our narrative beautifully," said Enakshi Dasgupta, Category Marketing Head – Breads & Buns. The mobile ad is currently reaching over 3MN users, with people spending more than 9 seconds on the ad creative.