Haryana’s Dr. Deepak Devgun raises Covid-19 awareness through Likee

A doctor by profession and a social media enthusiast, he has been an avid Likee creator for more than a year. But it was during the last three months, the initial stage of the coronavirus outbreak, that Dr Deepak’s popularity among the online audience saw a spike. Combining his passion and profession, Dr Deepak has been releasing a series of videos on Likee to spread awareness about COVID-19. In one of his videos, that became extremely popular, he showcased coronavirus as a person with no power at all since everyone around him was maintaining social distancing and covering mouth with facemasks. Disheartened with the good behaviour of people, the virus leaves the place without affecting anyone. With the great plight of the personified version of the virus, the video convinces viewers to follow guidelines such as washing hands, use of sanitizers, use of face masks, etc. to stay healthy and defeat the virus in the ongoing war.