Hasbro launches family games in Tamil

Leading global play and entertainment company, Hasbro, announced today the launch of new language variants of its classic Monopoly, Game of Life, and the Monopoly Deal card game. Fans, children, and families can now enjoy playing family favorite games in Tamil! This is yet another milestone for Hasbro India after the launch of the Hindi version Monopoly Deal card game in early 2021. With end-to-end game play in Tamil, parents can encourage their children to read, speak and practice Tamil, all while playing games!
The packaging, all instructions, elements of the game board, and action cards of the three games are in Tamil language. When playing the classic Monopoly board game and Monopoly Deal Card game, fans can buy, sell, trade properties in cities, towns and districts that are local to the culturally rich state of Tamil Nadu. This includes, Tanjavur, Kanchipuram, Rameshwaram, Coimbatore, Chennai to name a few. When playing the Monopoly Deal card game fun Action cards like “இல்லை என்று சொல்” (Just say no) or “இன்று உங்கள் பிறந்தநாள்!” (It’s your birthday) lead to great game moments that can be enjoyed in Tamil! In the Game of Life players experience various adventures of life which can encourage children to think critically and make their own decisions. Exciting times for parents and children as they navigate through life with multiple career choices like “விண்வெளி வீரர்” (Astronaut) or “வழக்கறிஞர்” (Lawyer) and residence options such as “கனவு பங்களா” (Dream Villa) or “பண்ணைவீடு” (Farmhouse).
This is the first addition of games in a south regional language to the Hasbro Gaming and Monopoly portfolio. In the coming months, Hasbro plans to launch these games in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. All these games are Made in India, for India, strengthening Hasbro’s commitment to boost local sourcing and manufacturing in the country. Through these games, families have the unique chance to make memories that last a lifetime, while bonding, cracking jokes, winning and sometimes being a sore loser in their native tongue.
Bhavesh Somaya, general manager – South Asia, Hasbro said, “At Hasbro, we always put the consumer at the center of everything we do. What better way to build the value of play for children, families, and fans than in their own local language. The launch of these games is another step towards our resolve to manufacture and develop locally relevant games in India so that fans and families always have immersive and exciting play experiences that also lend to developing play-based pedagogy.”
Lalit Parmar, commercial director – Hasbro India, said, “For Tamil speaking parents and children this regional language adaption of games will be a source of rich family entertainment and an opportunity to create memories, together. We are excited to bring to life the rich cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu through our popular games. This will truly be an exciting opportunity to practice basic math, communication, and critical life skills in a native language, while having lots of fun! And, it’s only the beginning with more localized offerings in the pipeline.”
The Monopoly Board Game in Tamil is designed for fans aged 8 years and above and is available at INR 1,199.
The Monopoly Deal Card Game in Tamil is designed for fans aged 8 years and above and is available at INR 299.
The Game of Life in Tamil is designed for fans aged 8 years and above and is available at INR 1,599.