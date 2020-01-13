Hashtag Orange enables The Moms Co. to achieve phenomenal business growth in India

With the vision of offering the best and most relevant ‘insight’ driven digital solutions in India, Hashtag Orange – insights-driven digital solutions agency, today announced unprecedented business growth and expansion for its partner – The Moms Co., a baby and mother care e-commerce brand headquartered out of Gurgaon. Owing to Hashtag Orange’s innovative digital solutions, The Moms Co.’s Google ROI has improved by 100% over the last one year. Further to that, Facebook Revenue for the brand has grown by 350% in the same period with an 80% improvement in ROI.