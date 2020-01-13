Hashtag Orange enables The Moms Co. to achieve phenomenal business growth in India

With the vision of offering the best and most relevant ‘insight’ driven digital solutions in India, Hashtag Orange – insights-driven digital solutions agency, today announced unprecedented business growth and expansion for its partner – The Moms Co., a baby and mother care e-commerce brand headquartered out of Gurgaon. Owing to Hashtag Orange’s innovative digital solutions, The Moms Co.’s Google ROI has improved by 100% over the last one year. Further to that, Facebook Revenue for the brand has grown by 350% in the same period with an 80% improvement in ROI.
The company has also expanded in new categories including solutions for Pigmentation, Damaged Hair, Dark Circles and Acne among others in 2019.
The Moms Co.’s online audience has been extremely receptive to the digital communication and creatives from the brand which has led to increased footfall and online engagement growth for the brand in 2019. Hashtag Orange was mandated with paid media marketing and creatives led engagement for the brand and the agency successfully generated & sustained unprecedented awareness, engagement and brand recall for the company in the market.
Speaking on the achievement, Malika Sadani, founder & CEO of The Moms Co. said, “As we continue to expand our product portfolio and offerings in India, 2019 has proven to be a pivotal year in our journey. Owing to our terrific value proposition, exceptional digital marketing, and innovative creative engagement, we have had incredible revenue growth so far. We will continue to gain momentum in 2020 as we continue our stride towards being a fast-growing 100cr digitally native FMCG.”
Saurabh Kapoor, CEO & co-founder of Hashtag Orange said, “Hashtag Orange is an ‘insight’ driven digital solutions agency that believes in tailored solutions for the myriad needs of clients. The Moms Co. has a very well-defined audience group and we employed focused marketing and creative tools to best engage with the target group. Our strategy is always ‘insight’ driven and the spectacular growth for The Moms Co. in 2019 is a testament to our expertise in the domain.”
Rajat Khullar, director – media & business at Hashtag Orange said, “Hashtag Orange has a strong and seasoned media team that understands & assesses business requirements of our clientele and delivers customized solutions according to the same. Our efforts have been extremely effective for The Moms Co. and our strategy has ensured optimum engagement & brand recall for the company in the market.”
(We got this information in a press release.)