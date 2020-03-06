Hashtag Orange expands its India business, begins operations in Mumbai

With the vision of offering the best and most relevant ‘insight’ driven digital solutions in India, Hashtag Orange – insights-driven digital solutions agency, today announced its business expansion in Mumbai. Headquartered out of Delhi – NCR, the firm has witnessed exponential growth in the last couple of years of its operations and has successfully accumulated a portfolio of impressive clientele.
As part of its market strategy, Hashtag Orange has expanded in Mumbai to cater to its existing as well as potential clientele based out of the financial capital of the country. The Mumbai office would have full-service capabilities of the firm including performance marketing and will work closely with the headquarters for insight-driven digital offerings of the agency.
Speaking on the expansion, Saurabh Kapoor, co-founder of Hashtag Orange said, “As we continue to expand our business offerings and digital solutions portfolio, market expansion becomes a crucial part of our growth strategy. Mumbai is the financial hub of the country and our presence in the market would be instrumental in the success story of our firm.”
Mukesh Vij, co-founder of Hashtag Orange said, “Mumbai will be an exciting chapter in our journey here in India and our presence in the market will significantly boost Hashtag Orange’s Y-o-Y growth rate. Mumbai has huge potential, both in terms of business growth and available talent pool and will be a defining milestone for the firm’s future.”
With Mumbai being operational, Hashtag Orange now has an overall talent pool of more than 45 employees across specialized verticals such as social media strategy/ content, paid media – Facebook/ Google, SEO, SEM, Influencer strategy & execution, development and maintenance of digital assets among others.
In a short span of just over a year, Hashtag Orange has successfully managed to venture into various categories including Fashion, Beauty, Online Gaming, Food to name a few and is aggressively foraying into newer spaces in the market.
