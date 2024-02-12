Havas India partners with H.E.N for incubation program

Vandana Tilwani, CHRO, Havas India, says, “As we embark on the inaugural EmpowHers mentorship program, we embrace the entrepreneurial spirit that defines us at Havas India. As a family-run business, we understand the transformative power of nurturing initiatives from their inception. EmpowHers embodies our commitment to fostering growth, innovation, and empowerment, reflecting our dedication to see the growth of women in business and in entrepreneurship. We are proud to partner with H.E.N, and work with our leadership team in this journey of providing meaningful solutions, guidance, and mentorship to aspiring women who want to propel their business to the next phase.”