Havas Life Sorento & OPPI launch ‘Value of OTC in India’ Report

Susan Josi, Managing Director – HHY South-East Asia and Middle East, says, “The study projects the fact that consumers can gain substantially through self-medication over HCP spends for the treatment of minor ailments, thereby proving the potential of an OTC enabled environment in India. At the same time, we need to acknowledge the unwavering trust placed in the HCP’s prescription to self-medicate over a period. Promotional Rx-to-OTC switches can be a key driver in this scenario as it creates a win-win situation for all stakeholders, given the familiarity and trust in such brands. The study also highlights that it is time to re-think the role of the pharmacist, who can be integral in driving responsible self-medication, along with empowered consumers who can take well-informed decisions.”