Havas Media Group India announces strategic partnership with Tribes to transform Out-of-Home advertising

Havas Media Group India has announced a strategic partnership with Tribes, India’s most awarded and leading integrated OOH, retail, and activation agency. This alliance is designed to ensure Havas optimises the full potential of OOH advertising as part of a cross-platform strategy, to drive more meaningful media experiences in line with Havas Group’s ‘Meaningful Brands’ philosophy. Tribes will serve Havas’ clients across industries with specialists embedded into every stage of the campaign process to drive results.
With a vision to deliver superior Return on Investment (RoI) and Experience (RoX), Tribes offers technology-enabled customer experience across OOH and retail – whether it is immersive retail experience through AR and VR, or helping brand capture consumer leads and insights, Tribes provides an integrated experiential and effective solution.
Despite an arduous first half of the year for the outdoor medium, the industry reported a pickup of 25-30% in recent months according to Industry estimates and is slated to only grow given the upcoming festive season.
Rana Barua, Group CEO – Havas Group India said, “During this transformative time for the OOH industry, our partnership with Tribes underscores our commitment to building long-term impactful relationships. This alliance fits in perfectly with our global operating system MX, which is providing our clients the tools to build more meaningful media experiences creatively and at scale.”
“Tribes’ superior return on experience driven by technology and innovation has forged many long-term partnerships and a proven track record of client success in producing award-winning memorable campaigns. This partnership with Havas is yet another milestone and underscores our commitment to building long-term impactful relationships.” said Gour Gupta, CEO & MD, Tribes.
Mohit Joshi, MD - India, Havas Media Group said, “Along with a PAN India presence, Tribes brings a rare blend of creativity with insights to help brands succeed with out-of-home media. Moreover, with the country gradually opening-up, and the festive season approaching, OOH and activation are slated to play a significant role in building media strategies for brands and it is the right time to invest in this space. We are delighted to partner with Tribes and look forward to transforming the OOH landscape leveraging their expertise to provide our entire spectrum of clients with advantage of integrated experiential solutions, which beautifully fits in with our village way of working”
