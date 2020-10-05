Havas Media Group India announces strategic partnership with Tribes to transform Out-of-Home advertising

Mohit Joshi, MD - India, Havas Media Group said, “Along with a PAN India presence, Tribes brings a rare blend of creativity with insights to help brands succeed with out-of-home media. Moreover, with the country gradually opening-up, and the festive season approaching, OOH and activation are slated to play a significant role in building media strategies for brands and it is the right time to invest in this space. We are delighted to partner with Tribes and look forward to transforming the OOH landscape leveraging their expertise to provide our entire spectrum of clients with advantage of integrated experiential solutions, which beautifully fits in with our village way of working”



