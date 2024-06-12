Havas Play partners with Mahesh Bhupati-led SGSE to create premium sports and entertainment IPs

SGSE has teams representing it at some of India’s biggest sporting events including the Global Chess League (Alpine SG Pipers), Ultimate Table Tennis League (Ahmedabad SG Pipers), Super League Kerala (Kochi Pipers), Indian Supercross Racing League (SG Speed Racers), and Madhya Pradesh League (Jabalpur Lions) for which the inaugural season is expected to kick-off in June 2024.

This collaboration is a significant step for Havas Play as it continues to harness and enhance fandom experiences following several recent successful activations including the Ganga Kinare Music Festival in Varanasi that focussed on conserving River Ganga for future generations, the Maritime 10k Challenge in Mumbai that sought to galvanise individuals and corporations alike towards a cleaner and healthier marine ecosystem and, most recently, facilitating the strategic collaboration between IPL team Lucknow Super Giants and Valvoline as its Official Lubricant Partner.