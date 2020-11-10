Have a #DIYwali Diwali this year with MTV India

The campaign film conceptualized by MTV’s in-house creative team showcases a typical chaotic situation that takes place if you try to do something innovative and unique in Indian households. We see a girl chilling with a facemask on, while the brother is cribbing about his protein shaker which he seems to have misplaced, the mother questioning about the missing besan which was kept aside for laddoos and father stressing over the missing parts of the newspaper. Little did they know that with these missing objects, the girl has beautifully decorated their living space to surprise her family, the Do It Yourself style! But alas, her efforts go unnoticed and they are busy wrangling over everything. An everyday scenario? You can feel it too? Here’s when the fun begins!