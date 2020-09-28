Havmor Ice Cream breaks the clutter, launches its 1st ever web series

With new web-series, Havmor Ice Cream intends to connect with consumers at a deeper level, bringing in innovative strategy.
Staying true to its brand ethos of bringing joy into consumers’ life, Havmor Ice Cream, one of India’s favorite ice cream brands launched its first ever web series- Havmor Passport, featuring actor Malhar Thakar.
Remember those days, when you used to dig a scoop full of happiness while travelling to your favourite destinations? As we stay home and fight the pandemic, the two obvious things that we have missed this year is travel and of course ice-creams. Keeping this thought in mind, Havmor Ice Creams is delighted to bring the best of both worlds in an intruding web-series - Havmor Passport.
The series is written and directed by Manan Desai, co-founder of The Comedy Factory and has been conceptualized by Sideways. Each episode will be of six minutes, which will give a virtual tour of seven exotic international locations in seven different episodes, releasing one episode every Friday. The first episode went live on September 25 on the Havmor YouTube channel.
Anindya Dutta, MD, Havmor Ice-cream said, “We believe, at Havmor, our purpose is to be a catalyst for delightful moments in our consumers' life. We do that very well by continuously bringing newer ice cream led experiences and best in class and quality. And now with 'Havmor Passport', we intend to amplify the fun and delight that we stand for. It is one of its kind concepts which has not been explored earlier. The whole purpose behind launching such content is to bring back positivity, connecting with our consumers and getting the conversation back to the category. The idea is to keep viewers entertained with an interesting series during such challenging times when travelling can be done only virtually.”
Commenting on the launch, Shekhar Agarwal, Head of Marketing, Havmor Ice Cream, said, “This light-hearted series is aimed at everyone who can’t get enough of travel and ice-creams. Consumers are always on a lookout for exciting activities, and at present, the virtual tour is one of the most trending digital activities. The fact that people can’t step out and travel, we plan to take them on thrilling and memorable virtual tours.”
On his association, renowned actor Malhar Thakar said, “I am elated to be associated with Havmor Ice Cream and be a part of the web-series. The series is very close to my heart, given that I love to travel, and I love ice cream. I am sure the audience will love the narrative and will enjoy it, as much as I have enjoyed being a part of it.”
With this new web-series, Havmor is all set to break the clutter and aim to fill positivity in the minds of the consumers. Also, the brand wanted a more geographically focused approach and decided to bet big on the Gujarat market by launching series in Gujarati language. So, get ready to travel around the world while sitting at home and enjoying delicious Havmor ice-cream.
