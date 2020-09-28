Havmor Ice Cream breaks the clutter, launches its 1st ever web series

Anindya Dutta, MD, Havmor Ice-cream said, “We believe, at Havmor, our purpose is to be a catalyst for delightful moments in our consumers' life. We do that very well by continuously bringing newer ice cream led experiences and best in class and quality. And now with 'Havmor Passport', we intend to amplify the fun and delight that we stand for. It is one of its kind concepts which has not been explored earlier. The whole purpose behind launching such content is to bring back positivity, connecting with our consumers and getting the conversation back to the category. The idea is to keep viewers entertained with an interesting series during such challenging times when travelling can be done only virtually.”