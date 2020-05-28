Havmor Ice Cream launches a new campaign ‘Sabse Pehle Kya Karega’

‘Sabse pehle kya karega?’ - a digital campaign launched by Havmor, one of India’s favourite ice cream brands, underlines what’s on everyone’s minds with the lockdown now nearing an end in most places. It focuses on what the consumer really wants the moment life gets back to normal. While there will be a lot of things to do, what’s the first thing they would want to do? The feeling can only be juxtaposed with the smallest, simplest pleasures of life that people were deprived of – like having ice creams. Starting off with an ice cream, one would only be assured of bringing back happiness which is the message highlighted in the campaign – Khushiyan wapas le aao.