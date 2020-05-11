Havmor Ice Cream launches a quirky brand campaign for Mother’s Day

The ad film aims to celebrate the mother and daughter relationship, breaking the stereotype by taking an unconventional route
India’s favorite ice cream brand, Havmor, has come up with a fun filled digital brand campaign celebrating the precious bond between mother and daughter on this Mother’s Day. In this campaign, ‘Let us celebrate the kid in our Mothers’, the brand has taken a funny and entertaining route to convey the message. A mother is a superhero who fulfills all the desires and protects her children from all the troubles. She stands solid as a rock for her kids and there is no tougher job than being a mother. With this digital film, Havmor wants to bring the child out of every mother which they have lost somewhere in the journey of life. The ad will be launched on YouTube and other online channels on 9th May 2020.
Contrary to other Mother’s Day campaigns, this ad film is completely different from the usual play of portraying mothers in an emotional avatar. Instead, it focuses on the fun part of it where the ad beautifully features a mother doing craziest things around her daughter and enjoying every moment of it. The thought and idea of the digital film has been conceptualized by Story Code who have worked closely with the digital agency Windchimes Communications to bring the idea to life.
Anindya Dutta, MD, Havmor Ice-cream said, “We are utilizing our social media assets for the first time to celebrate a special day like Mother’s Day with our consumers. This is a very powerful idea to reach out and build an emotional connect and affinity with them. We are confident such initiatives will help in driving preference for the brand in the days to come.”
Commenting on this new digital campaign, Shekhar Agarwal, Head of Marketing, Havmor Ice Cream, said, “We wanted the film to bring a new side of our Mothers to the fore and allow them to celebrate their human-ness where they have every right to enjoy the kid in them. This campaign certainly stands out a new perspective and yet delivers a powerful message. We believe this new campaign will break the clutter and elevate Havmor`s proposition of being a caring and innovative brand.”
(We got this information from a press release)