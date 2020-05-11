Havmor Ice Cream launches a quirky brand campaign for Mother’s Day

India’s favorite ice cream brand, Havmor, has come up with a fun filled digital brand campaign celebrating the precious bond between mother and daughter on this Mother’s Day. In this campaign, ‘Let us celebrate the kid in our Mothers’, the brand has taken a funny and entertaining route to convey the message. A mother is a superhero who fulfills all the desires and protects her children from all the troubles. She stands solid as a rock for her kids and there is no tougher job than being a mother. With this digital film, Havmor wants to bring the child out of every mother which they have lost somewhere in the journey of life. The ad will be launched on YouTube and other online channels on 9th May 2020.