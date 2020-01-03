HDFC Life launches season 2 of ‘Behind the Journey’

HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited, one of India's leading life insurers, has announced the launch of the second season of its successful digital campaign ‘Behind the Journey’, in partnership with Only Much Louder (OML), an Indian artist and event management company.
HDFC Life is known for its innovative digital campaigns involving young achievers who have carved a niche in their respective fields while ensuring that they plan their finances. Behind the Journey is one such campaign. The first season resonated with the target audience and the brand saw was a lift of 7.6% in consideration. Furthermore, it significantly improved brand awareness by 10.7% in the target group.
Building on the success of the first season, HDFC Life has collaborated with five accomplished individuals who have achieved success and fame in their chosen fields – be it standup comedy or sports. They are - Standup comedian, Zakir Khan, web series star, Jeetu, electronic music producer, Ritviz, first female Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik, and music entrepreneur Jasleen Royal. Their stories are centered around grit and determination of these fiery individuals, celebrating their journey to fame, which was made possible not only because of their passion for the art, but also because of a sound financial plan, allowing them to achieve their short and long term goals.
Through this campaign HDFC Life has further strengthened its foray into video content for the savings and investment category, where they have created meaningful resources for the audience that inspires them and influences them to plan their finances smartly.
Speaking on the campaign, evp-ecommerce & digital marketing, Vishal Subharwal, said, " With season 2 of ‘Behind the Journey’, we continue our endeavor of bringing about a shift in the mindset of the audience towards long term savings & investment products offered along with life insurance.
We have partnered with popular role-models who talk about their own financial struggles and how they have achieved financial freedom through grit and discipline. We believe these stories will resonate well with the audience and help them overcome barriers towards goal based & disciplined investments as a vehicle for achieving financial independence."
Gunjan Arya, ceo – OML, added, “Social media has created an unrealistic standard for our generation. However great a job someone is doing, they probably still pick and choose what to present online. We are now striving to live a picture perfect life, which of course, does not exist. This is a basic insight that HDFC Life connected with – and so did the fans that came to know the sacrifices and struggles of their favourite artists, who otherwise are associated with glamour and fame. The series highlights the importance financial planning in any career and the lessons therein for all of us. The success of the first season of ‘Behind the Journey’ for HDFC Life gave us the opportunity to showcase bigger artists across domains and disciplines in its sophomore year, and we're looking forward to taking the association further for fans and consumers alike.”
(We got this information in a press release.)