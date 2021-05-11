Health and fitness platform Cure.fit renamed to Cult.fit after its flagship fitness vertical

Commenting on the rebranding, Naresh Krishnaswamy, growth and marketing head, cult.fit, said: “The name ‘cult.fit’ has caught on with our users in a big way over the last few years. Now, with this transition, we want to cement that identity further. We want cult.fit to become the one destination people think of going to when they have anything related to health and fitness on their minds. We hope that our rebranding effort will take us further in this direction and we are incredibly excited for this new phase.”