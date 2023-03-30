Healthians adds Artificial Intelligence based innovation to its Smart Report feature

Deepak Sahni, founder and CEO, Healthians, said – “Healthcare being a data-rich industry, Artificial Intelligence can be very well utilised for it to bring about many healthcare solutions that improve the lives of patients. We have been using AI since long to streamline our backend and make it more efficient. With this revolutionary first-in-industry feature called Ask AISHA we aim to give our consumers a never before experience of taking the reins of understanding the report in their own hands. Also, many a times our users use Google to try and find what a high or low value in their test report actually means and in the process due to a heightened anxiety they may end up with a wrong interpretation. This feature will solve this issue once and for all. Though the final diagnosis and interpretation of any health test report has to be done by a clinician who should be considered as the final authority and this feature also suggests the same.”