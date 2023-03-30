Healthians adds Artificial Intelligence based innovation to its Smart Report feature

The healthcare industry is constantly evolving, and with the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI), it's undergoing a transformation like never before. Healthians, one of India’s leading diagnostic service providers has always been constantly working towards bringing about revolutionary changes in patient care by offering innovative solutions that help improve outcomes. From automating its labs to introducing automation in the logistics processes, Healthians has been using technology to meaningfully add value to not only its business but also the lives of its customers.
Humans always want their lives to be easier and better, and this constant hunger is what Healthians is satisfying by helping people simplify tasks that seem complicated. One such struggle for healthcare consumers is to read and understand their medical reports without any professional help. Healthians had therefore simplified its health test reports by introducing the Smart Report in 2015 that made it easier for users to read their reports. As technology has progressed over the years, Healthians also has been continuously innovating to add meaningful value additions to its product and service experience. For the first time ever in the healthcare industry, Healthians has now added an AI based tool to its Smart Report feature integrating ChatGPT to help users understand their health test reports better.
One of the major challenges healthcare users usually face is that they are not familiar with the test/ parameter names used in health test reports. As a result, they struggle to understand the significance of those tests/ parameters and how specific values in those parameters can impact their health.
With this latest innovation, users will now be able to access Artificial Intelligence Report Interpretation on the Smart Report page on the Healthians App. The feature has been named as Ask AISHA (Artificial Intelligence Supported Healthcare Advisor), and it will help users navigate through the technicalities of their test reports. Machine learning is one of the main components of this new feature and it’s designed to continually learn and improve on its own with more and more users using this feature.
Deepak Sahni, founder and CEO, Healthians, said – “Healthcare being a data-rich industry, Artificial Intelligence can be very well utilised for it to bring about many healthcare solutions that improve the lives of patients. We have been using AI since long to streamline our backend and make it more efficient. With this revolutionary first-in-industry feature called Ask AISHA we aim to give our consumers a never before experience of taking the reins of understanding the report in their own hands. Also, many a times our users use Google to try and find what a high or low value in their test report actually means and in the process due to a heightened anxiety they may end up with a wrong interpretation. This feature will solve this issue once and for all. Though the final diagnosis and interpretation of any health test report has to be done by a clinician who should be considered as the final authority and this feature also suggests the same.”
Healthians is India’s leading doorstep diagnostic brand with presence in 250+ cities. They have a large team of qualified and trained phlebotomists who specialise in collecting samples from anywhere as per the strictest of quality control norms. Healthians has its own network of state-of-the-art labs across 21+ cities in India and even has the prestigious CAP and NABL accreditations.
(We got this information in a press release).