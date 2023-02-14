Healthians becomes the youngest lab in India to get the CAP Accreditation

Till date, there are only 45 labs in India that have got the CAP accreditation.
Healthians, a health test at home service provider that launched its first own lab in Gurugram in 2019 has recently become the youngest lab in India to receive the CAP accreditation by the prestigious College of American Pathologists.
The College of American Pathologists (CAP) is the organization of certified pathologists and the leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs.
The CAP accreditation process is designed to ensure the highest standard of quality adherence for laboratories and includes an intense site inspection with rigorous examination of the laboratory’s records and quality control procedures for the preceding two years.
CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management of the labs. And once CAP accreditation is received, it is not the end, it’s actually the beginning. Because to maintain the CAP Accreditation the lab has to perform proficiency tests on samples sent by CAP every month on each and every test that is done in the Lab and the results need to match the results done by CAP in their labs.
Healthians is already a name to reckon with in the diagnostics space with presence in over 250 cities and labs in more than 20 cities across India. The brand already has a loyal customer base of more than 35 lakh that is growing at a rapid pace. Healthians has always given a lot of importance to quality since inception and has stayed committed to ensure the highest standards of quality control to ensure accuracy and reliability of each test that is conducted in their labs. Whether it’s about ensuring the sanctity of samples in the pre-analytical stage by not outsourcing and having full control over their sample collection fleet and logistics or whether it’s about automating operations to such an extent that technicians can focus more on ensuring quality instead of getting involved in sorting operational issues, Healthians has always focused on quality adherence. Not to mention the self-assessments that the lab does on a regular basis like Inter Lab Comparisons, and participating in EQAS in order to benchmark test results as per industry standards.
Since CAP accreditation is known as the gold standard for clinical laboratory accreditation worldwide, with Healthians getting the CAP Accreditation, it has reinforced its position in the industry that it is operating with quality control standards that are strict enough to conduct health tests with utmost accuracy and consistency as per international guidelines.
For the record, till date there are only 45 labs in India that have got the CAP accreditation but all are labs that are traditional age old labs and none in the online diagnostic space. It’s the first time that a lab as young as 3 years has received the CAP accreditation that too with an impressive score.
Deepak Sahni, Founder and CEO, Healthians said – “We are extremely proud to receive this prestigious accreditation by CAP and it’s a testimony to our commitment for quality and stringent adherence to regulations and guidelines in our lab practices. Healthians has always taken the trust, customers place on us, very seriously and it’s our constant endeavor to keep raising the quality and reliability benchmarks.”
