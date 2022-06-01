HealthSite.com concluded its third edition of Healthcare Summit – 2022

The Covid-19 outbreak led to innovations, the emergence of telehealth, E-ICU, and a changed scenario of Emergency Care where digital solutions, innovations, and reskilling of healthcare workers took a center stage. Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS while extensively talking about equitable healthcare mentioned, “Large part of our population is in rural areas but the percentage of doctors are less than the patients. We need to come up with solutions such as providing incentives to healthcare workers to start working in the rural areas and providing the necessary infrastructure that the rural population needs. Covid has taught us the importance of technology specially in the healthcare sector. Using teleconsultation and telemedicine, E-ICUs, and AI will be a game changer in providing services to the remote areas.” He also reiterated the importance of Government-led plan to propagate this across the country.