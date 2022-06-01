HealthSite.com concluded its third edition of Healthcare Summit – 2022

The Summit addressed the digital evolution of the healthcare sector.
TheHealthSite.com, a one-stop destination for updates on fitness, beauty, diet, yoga, weight training, sexual health, pregnancy, and parenting concluded its third season of a digital summit – The HealthSite.com Summit 2022 - India’s Healthcare Story: Vision 2022.
Opening the summit, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansuk Mandaviya, lauded HealthSite for hosting a gathering of esteemed professionals to discuss strengthening the healthcare sector in India. He said, “To stay aligned with the healthcare needs of the citizens during pandemic, the government is focused towards the total approach not the token approach. States are preparing themselves for robust physical infrastructure to efficiently utilize the approved funds ECRP 1 and ECRP 2. Under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, India has embarked on digital transformation of healthcare in India.” He also reinforced that the focus is on creation of a longitudinal electronic health record for more than 1.3 billion people of India.
The Covid-19 outbreak led to innovations, the emergence of telehealth, E-ICU, and a changed scenario of Emergency Care where digital solutions, innovations, and reskilling of healthcare workers took a center stage. Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS while extensively talking about equitable healthcare mentioned, “Large part of our population is in rural areas but the percentage of doctors are less than the patients. We need to come up with solutions such as providing incentives to healthcare workers to start working in the rural areas and providing the necessary infrastructure that the rural population needs. Covid has taught us the importance of technology specially in the healthcare sector. Using teleconsultation and telemedicine, E-ICUs, and AI will be a game changer in providing services to the remote areas.” He also reiterated the importance of Government-led plan to propagate this across the country.
Divided into three sessions of 40 minutes each, Health Summit 2022 addressed the challenges to healthcare in India, what is needed in healthcare to improve the economy, advances in healthcare, innovations, and management, and the rise of AYUSH - its impact on the Indian healthcare scenario. Explaining the healthcare limitations brought by COVID19 crisis and the ways to mend the, loopholes, Dr. K Srinath Reddy, Public Health Foundation of India said, “Unless we have an efficient, equitable, and empathetic healthcare system functioning very reliably even without a public healthcare emergency in the steady state we will not be able to mount a swift strong, strong and sustained surge response when a public health emergency does arise.”
Speaking of the successful event, Shridhar Mishra, CRO-Digital, Zee Media Corporation Limited says, “The pandemic caused the healthcare industry take efforts to make medical support affordable and accessible to all. This summit brought to light the importance and role of such innovation, while also encouraging more such conversations. With this summit we were able to bring these conversations to the mainstream media and for that I’d like to commend our team.”
Speaking of the success of the summit, Puja Sethi, group editor Zee Digital, said, “It is important that we bring together the brightest minds of the sector and provide a platform for dialogue and debate. The panels have brought out important aspects that plague the healthcare system, and we are very proud that our efforts paid off.”
The summit is sponsored by Apollo 24x7; Amazon.in; Samsung Watch; GSK; Bluestar; Sanofi and Neuwoman..
