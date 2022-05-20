HealthSite.com to hold its third edition of Healthcare Summit – 2022

The key focus of the summit will be to highlight how the latest trends and digital technologies are impacting the doctor-patient relationship in the country. Divided into three sessions of 40 minutes each, Health Summit 2022 will address the challenges to healthcare in India, what is needed in healthcare to improve the economy, advances in healthcare, innovations, and management, and the rise of AYUSH - its impact on the Indian healthcare scenario. It will also present an opportunity to interact with leaders, innovators, scientists, and specialists who are at the forefront of changing the environment of healthcare in India.