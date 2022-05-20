HealthSite.com to hold its third edition of Healthcare Summit – 2022

The Summit will address the digital evolution of the healthcare sector.
TheHealthSite.com, a one-stop destination for updates on fitness, beauty, diet, yoga, weight training, sexual health, pregnancy, and parenting will hold its 3rd season of a digital summit – The HealthSite.com Summit 2022 - India’s Healthcare Story: Vision 2022. The Covid-19 outbreak has led to innovations, the emergence of telehealth, E-ICU, and a changed scenario of Emergency Care where digital solutions, innovations, and reskilling of healthcare workers have taken center stage. The digital revolution of the healthcare sector has begun where technology will play a key role in healthcare delivery systems, making it important to address the challenges it will present.
The summit will see a line-up of esteemed panelists and guest speakers such as Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS; Dr. Sandeep Bhudhiraj, Max Hospitals; Dr. VK Paul, NITI Ayog; Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO and more. The event will also be graced by the Union Minister for Health – Shri Mansukh Mandaviya and Delhi’s Health Minister – Shri Satyendra Singh.
The key focus of the summit will be to highlight how the latest trends and digital technologies are impacting the doctor-patient relationship in the country. Divided into three sessions of 40 minutes each, Health Summit 2022 will address the challenges to healthcare in India, what is needed in healthcare to improve the economy, advances in healthcare, innovations, and management, and the rise of AYUSH - its impact on the Indian healthcare scenario. It will also present an opportunity to interact with leaders, innovators, scientists, and specialists who are at the forefront of changing the environment of healthcare in India.
Speaking of the event, Shridhar Mishra, CRO-Digital, Zee Media Corporation says, “The pandemic has caused some breakthrough innovations making healthcare affordable and accessible to all. This summit will look at these breakthroughs and how it has impacted the entire ecosystem of healthcare. We look forward to hosting our guests and initiate meaningful conversations around the same,”
Echoing similar sentiments, Puja Sethi, group editor Zee Digital says, “After the massive response in 2020 and 2021, it is time again for the health Summit 2022. This year's summit will take things to the next level by including policymakers and leading experts in healthcare, health infra and AYUSH. The 2022 Health Summit will be about authentic health-related information in a manner that cuts the jargon and reaches all. The health Summit hopes to bring everybody together and bridge the gap between policymakers, the healthcare industry and patients for a clear understanding of available facilities and how to reduce the disease burden and make India the preferred destination for modern and traditional healthcare”
The summit will be promoted across all Zee Digital Assets to reinforce the intent of the summit in addressing the changes in the health industry. It will also be cross-promoted on social media handles for a larger reach. The marketing campaign for the summit is expected to reach over 50 million viewers through section branding, microsite, advertorials, social media promotion, and co-branded promotion.
The summit is sponsored by Apollo 24x7; Amazon.in; Samsung Watch; GSK; Bluestar; Sanofi , Neuwoman and MyBillBook.
(We got this information in a press release).