HealthyMomsForHealthyHomes – Panasonic encourages mother care a part of childcare

Talking about the campaign, Mr. Shirish Agarwal, Head- Brand & Marketing Communications, Panasonic India, said “We all feel that our mothers have superpowers and they never tire. But the reality is that mothers are only human and need to recharge as well. Lack of sleep in mothers, especially in new mothers, is a prevalent concern yet less spoken about. Through our #HealthyMomsForHealthyHomes campaign we wanted to highlight the fact that mother care is a crucial part of child care. A good sleep plays an important part in one’s wellbeing and by taking care of yourself, you only allow yourself to be a better parent. Panasonic as a brand believes that wellness begins at home and aims to create healthier homes utilizing our technologies to offer comfort and convenience as reflected in the campaign.”