Helo announces its marquee in-app Edutainment property "HeloLivePeMilo"

Facilitating closer engagement between stars and fans through interactive mediums, Helo, India’s leading regional social media platform, today launched Helo Live Pe Milo". This is first-of-its-kind in-app property, in the Edutainment category, wherein the platform will provide users with a plethora of entertaining and educative / learning initiatives in 15 different languages through exclusive partnerships across industries.
The property, #HeloLivePeMilo, has been conceptualized to be the one stop destination for users to directly engage with the celebrities, influencers and creators across genres including Food, Comedy, Music, Education, Fitness etc. To enjoy any upcoming live session Helo, users can simply subscribe to any listed session of their interest on #HeloLivePeMilo page in their preferred language offered by the platform.
Currently, the #HeloLivePeMilo page is buzzing with enthusiasm from users around: 'Just Comedy Festival, Zomatos popular food carnival 'Zomaland' hosting exclusive sessions with celebrity chefs and Josh Talks conducting motivation sessions in Hindi and Marathi. These events can be enjoyed live on Helo from 07 May 2020 to 12 May 2020.
While there are food lovers who are polishing their kitchen gears to cook alongside six of the popular chefs including Vicky Ratnani, Shivesh Bhatia, Mirvaan Vinayak, Ajay Chopra, Kabita Singh and Pankaj Bhadouria with Zomaland by Zomato; there are other users awaiting to gain knowledge insights from accomplished Indian public speakers which includes Shiv Khera, Abhinay Sharma and Anand Bansode with Josh Talks. For comedy fans, live performances during the Just Comedy Festival by India's popular stand-up comics like Zakir Khan, Atul Khatri and Rahul Dua are at the top of the chart.
Commenting on the launch of #HeloLivePeMilo, Chhandita Nambiar, Head of Entertainment, Helo said: "At Helo, it is our constant endeavour to bring fans closer to their favourite stars, and offer them exclusive content. #HeloLivePeMilo is a strategic initiative in that direction that aims to further elevate the user experience by providing professionally generated - entertaining and knowledgeable content through interactive live sessions. Through this initiative we are also encouraging people to ‘Get together on Helo’ for an exciting experience of multilingual content by their favourite celebrities and influencers across categories of their interest."
Many stars including Badshah, Chitrangada Singh, Esha Gupta, Amit Trivedi, Vishal Bhardwaj, Nupur Sanon and stalwarts from their respective talent fields like Terence Lewis, Sanjeev Kapoor, Zakir Khan, Vidyut Jammwal, Mandira Bedi, Mickey Mehta and many more were seen performing and having live interactive sessions with their fans through #HeloLivePeMilo. Many of them actively engage with their Helo fans, keeping them updated around useful insights, including from their personal life. During his live session, Badshah revealed that his stage name was inspired by one of Shah Rukh Khan's iconic movie whereas Terrance Lewis shared his love for the live feature on Helo and how he is loving engaging with his fans.
#HeloLivePeMilo has received overwhelming response during the recent live sessions on the platform in partnership with CrossBlade, Mirchi Live, Pinkvilla, Bollywood Music Project and more. The partnership featured various celebrities and artists across languages and content categories going live on the platform to engage with their fans.
