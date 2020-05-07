Helo announces its marquee in-app Edutainment property "HeloLivePeMilo"

Many stars including Badshah, Chitrangada Singh, Esha Gupta, Amit Trivedi, Vishal Bhardwaj, Nupur Sanon and stalwarts from their respective talent fields like Terence Lewis, Sanjeev Kapoor, Zakir Khan, Vidyut Jammwal, Mandira Bedi, Mickey Mehta and many more were seen performing and having live interactive sessions with their fans through #HeloLivePeMilo. Many of them actively engage with their Helo fans, keeping them updated around useful insights, including from their personal life. During his live session, Badshah revealed that his stage name was inspired by one of Shah Rukh Khan's iconic movie whereas Terrance Lewis shared his love for the live feature on Helo and how he is loving engaging with his fans.