Helo Turns 2; Promises 3-day celebration with a star-studded LIVE Marathon

He further added, "As we, along with our users, continue to achieve bigger milestones, we are committed towards making significant contributions in building a virtuous social media ecosystem in India. In doing so, we would also be focused on empowering our creator eco-system, undertaking impactful social initiatives and bringing together the creativity of our communities. We credit our success to each and every one of our partners, users, creators and other stakeholders and we thank them for their belief and support in Helo."