Here’s how Zee TV went all out to give Sanjog a buzzy launch!

Zee TV, over the past 3 decades, has emerged as a broadcaster that brings its viewers stories that touch upon subjects close to their hearts and introduces them to characters they fall in love with! Having collaborated over some interesting shows that have resonated beautifully with audiences across India, Zee TV and Rashmi Sharma Telefilms come together yet again to present viewers with a new fiction offering – Sanjog, an intense family drama showcasing the journey of two mothers, Amrita and Gauri. Though they hail from diverse backgrounds, they have one thing in common and that is the unsettling feeling of not being able to see themselves in their own daughters. Little do each of them know that the daughter they have been raising all their lives comes from a womb other than their own! Watch this intriguing narrative every Monday to Friday at 10 pm, only on Zee TV!