Here’s how Zee TV went all out to give Sanjog a buzzy launch!

The poem ‘Maa’ basically captures the essence of the show and the understanding of motherhood in a heartfelt, recital construct.
Zee TV, over the past 3 decades, has emerged as a broadcaster that brings its viewers stories that touch upon subjects close to their hearts and introduces them to characters they fall in love with! Having collaborated over some interesting shows that have resonated beautifully with audiences across India, Zee TV and Rashmi Sharma Telefilms come together yet again to present viewers with a new fiction offering – Sanjog, an intense family drama showcasing the journey of two mothers, Amrita and Gauri. Though they hail from diverse backgrounds, they have one thing in common and that is the unsettling feeling of not being able to see themselves in their own daughters. Little do each of them know that the daughter they have been raising all their lives comes from a womb other than their own! Watch this intriguing narrative every Monday to Friday at 10 pm, only on Zee TV!
In the run-up to the much-awaited launch of Sanjog, the channel has set out on a marketing and PR drive across the country to ensure that the fiction show creates mass hysteria of an unforeseen magnitude. The highlight initiative was the unique poetry narrated by popular spoken-word poet Priya Malik, alongside Sanjog’s lead star Kamya Punjabi, on the special bond between a mother and her child. The poem ‘Maa’ basically captures the essence of the show and the understanding of motherhood in a heartfelt, recital construct. Malik has herself composed the poem and the beautiful narration was produced by UnErase Poetry.
By way of another interesting initiative that is grabbing eyeballs across social media, popular television actor Sakshi Tanwar had a candid coffee table chat with the leading ladies of the show - Shefali Sharma and Kamya Punjabi. Sakshi, who has been the quintessential loving mother of television for years, spoke to Shefali and Kamya about the special bond mothers have with their children. They also spoke about the show’s unique storyline and the differentiated characters and the message the show tries to send across. The heart-to-heart talk amongst these three women cannot be missed!
On 17th August, Sanjog was also unveiled in front of pan-India media at a mega launch event in Mumbai amidst a Rajasthani set-up along with an authentic ambience to give everyone the true flavour of the show, its theme, culture, and traditions. Leading ladies Kamya Punjabi and Shefali Sharma, performed a skit depicting the core premise of the show. They even joined a few Rajasthani dancers for an epic Ghoomar performance, adding a touch of excitement to the proceedings.
In line with the show’s core premise of real motherhood being based on caregiving and upbringing rather than biological birth, Zee TV also invited a group of foster children from SOS Children’s Villages India, India’s largest self-implementing NGO in the field of securing wholesome childcare and development, to meet with our leads – Amrita (Shefali Sharma), Gauri (Kamya Punjabi) at the show’s press conference. The actors interacted with the children and their foster-mothers, heard their heart-warming journeys out and pampered them with a lot of love, admiration, and surprise gifts, making the day even more special for them.
While Zee TV is going all out for the launch of this intense fiction drama it deserves, wait till you watch the story of Sanjog unfold!
(We got this information in a press release).