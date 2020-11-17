Hero ISL 2020-21 introduces series of technological innovations to engage fans

“Fans are an integral part of the Hero ISL which is the first major sporting league to be played in the country during these unprecedented times. With the addition of new teams and all the international partnerships, this season is expected to be more thrilling. Using technology, we will make sure that fans do not miss out on the action while also ensuring that the essence of the game is not lost. The innovative fan walls and an array of additional cameras on the field of play will bring fans closer to the game than ever before. It is our constant endeavor to keep raising the bar by introducing latest technological innovations for an enhanced viewing experience”, said a Star Sports Spokesperson.