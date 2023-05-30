HerZindagi and OnlyMyHealth celebrated Period Party to mark Menstrual Hygiene Day

Associate Vice President and Head of HerZindagi & OnlyMyHealth, Megha Mamgain said, "It is time to flip the narrative of shame around periods. ‘Period Party’ is our way of challenging stigmas and stereotypes and celebrating a healthy physiological function of the body. As websites catering to millions of readers across the country and the world, we acknowledge our responsibility in spreading factually and ethically correct information that will have lasting impacts in the society. Even today young girls have to drop out of schools when they start menstruating, women in our country are still ashamed of buying menstrual hygiene products, many can't afford it. And while we know that a 'Period Party' will not change the world overnight, we at-least start a conversation, a mobilization of a community geared for change.”