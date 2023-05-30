HerZindagi and OnlyMyHealth celebrated Period Party to mark Menstrual Hygiene Day

The event was hosted with the aim to smash taboos surrounding menstruation, promote menstrual hygiene, and encourage open conversations.
In a move towards breaking the silence around menstruation, Jagran New Media's leading Health and Lifestyle websites - Herzindagi.com and Onlymyhealth.com joined hands to host a one-of-a-kind ‘Period Party’. The event was organized ahead of ‘Menstrual Hygiene Day’ which is observed on May 28 to highlight the importance of good menstrual hygiene management.
Through this campaign, HerZindagi and Onlymyhealth promoted an open dialogue about periods, which have long been stigmatised, to raise awareness and combat long-held taboos around menstrual hygiene. The event brought together menstruators under one roof for a #BloodyGoodTime. The Period Party campaign is a step towards smashing stigmas around menstruation and empowering menstruators, in association with experts to provide valuable information, inspire conversations, and promote menstrual health.
Associate Vice President and Head of HerZindagi & OnlyMyHealth, Megha Mamgain said, "It is time to flip the narrative of shame around periods. ‘Period Party’ is our way of challenging stigmas and stereotypes and celebrating a healthy physiological function of the body. As websites catering to millions of readers across the country and the world, we acknowledge our responsibility in spreading factually and ethically correct information that will have lasting impacts in the society. Even today young girls have to drop out of schools when they start menstruating, women in our country are still ashamed of buying menstrual hygiene products, many can't afford it. And while we know that a 'Period Party' will not change the world overnight, we at-least start a conversation, a mobilization of a community geared for change.”
The event began with a welcome address by Megha Mamgain, AVP & Business Head- Health & Lifestyle, Jagran New Media, followed up with other menstruators having an open dialogue on cramps, tampons, period stains, taboos, PMS symptoms, and a lot more. An exciting lineup of games and activities like period bingo and passing the menstrual cup were organized to engage the attendees.
Menstrual hygiene experts, period educators, menstruation activists, gynaecologists, and nutritionists were in attendance at the period party among others. The guest list included names like Prachi Kaushik (Founder and Director of Vyomini Social Foundation), Dr. Anjali Kumar (MBBS, MD- Gynecologist & Obstetrician), Pooja Sehgal (Counsellor, Lotus Petal Senior Secondary School), Swati Bathwal (Public Health Dietician, Diabetes Educator), Chandani Khurana (Founder of Humari Duniya), Rudrani Chettri (Transgender Rights Activist and Founder Member, Mitr trust), Mansi Gulati (Author, Face Yoga Expert), Shabnam Khan (Menstrual Educator), Latika Joshi (Author), and Krutika (Founder and Director, Kamakhya).
A specially-curated period menu with delectable food and drinks from the venue partner House Of Migo further added flavour to the party. All the attendees went back home with a bag full of goodies from gifting partners - PeeSafe, Bevzilla, Fix My Curls, Type Beauty Inc., and Nutrizoe.
