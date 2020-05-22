HerZindagi collaborates with FOGSI to create content around women's health and well being

To tackle this worrying situation, HerZindagi, the women & lifestyle portal of Jagran New Media, is joining hands with Narikaa, an initiative by FOGSI ( The Federation of Obstetric & Gynecological Societies of India ). The aim of this collaboration is to custom create content around women health and well-being. With the launch of the micro-site “Naari Swaasth” women health issues will be openly and scientifically discussed. The micro-site is poised to be a platform for simple, concise articles in an easy-to-navigate platform, all vetted by a network of over 30,000 doctors working across India. This initiative aims to empower women of all age groups, with credible knowledge and health information. The initiative is bound to give credibility and authority to the brand- HerZindagi. With the backing of FOGSI, this initiative will look to clear the clutter in the maze of crowded and confusing content. Users as well as brands will see value in this health and education drive.