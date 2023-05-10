Herzindagi.com Initiates ‘The Good Mother Project’ - a Special Mother's Day Campaign

Megha Mamgain, associate vice president for Content & Strategy, Health & Lifestyle, Jagran New Media, said, “As we celebrate Mother’s Day, we want to acknowledge that motherhood is a diverse and constantly evolving experience which should not necessarily mean sacrificing your careers, friendships, and individuality. We, at Herzindagi.com, want to celebrate mothers who have taken charge of their lives, pursued their passions, and challenged the notion that motherhood is synonymous with self-sacrifice. Our aim is to recognize the many ways in which mothers can rise in their power to be strong, independent, and fulfilled individuals.