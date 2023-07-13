Herzindagi.com launches chat-based smart search feature - HZ Buddy

HZ Buddy will respond to the user's search queries with a single click and is available in three languages: Hindi, English, and Tamil.
Herzindagi.com, a women’s lifestyle & entertainment portal by Jagran New Media, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative chat-based smart search feature, HZ Buddy. This chatbot is available for Hindi, English, & Tamil websites and will serve as a virtual guide for users, offering real-time support to enhance the overall search experience like never before.
HZ Buddy is designed to understand search queries and provide instant responses with relevant article links, helping visitors navigate through the website effortlessly with one click. The users will be able to utilize the chat-based search tool to ask questions, add context, and receive appropriate answers for specific needs. Whether users are looking for lifestyle tips, food recipes, beauty advice or entertainment news, HZ Buddy’s search capabilities provide accurate and relevant results within a few seconds.
Debosmita Bhattacharya, product head, Jagran New Media, says, “In today's fast-paced digital era, we recognize the importance of delivering information quickly and effortlessly. With thousands of articles spanning a wide range of topics, finding specific content can often be time-consuming and daunting. HZ Buddy, our new chat-based smart search feature, eliminates these challenges with a simplified and intuitive way to search and discover relevant articles in an instant. The chat-based smart search feature conversationally understands user queries.The introduction of this search feature aligns with our commitment to enhance user satisfaction and engagement. By simplifying the search process and allowing users to swiftly explore our extensive collection of articles, we are well assured that this new feature will not only save time but also unlock a wealth of knowledge, empowering our users to make informed decisions and achieve their goals more efficiently. We invite all our readers to experience the power of our chat-based smart search feature on our website.”
Pradeep Singh, AVP - Technology and Design, Jagran New Media, says “By leveraging advanced NLP techniques, we have trained our system to understand user queries in a conversational manner. Moreover, our chat-based smart search feature is designed to continuously learn and improve, adapting to user preferences and refining search results over time. With machine learning algorithms, we can optimize the search experience and enhance the accuracy and relevance of the results provided. This iterative process ensures that our users consistently receive the most precise and up-to-date information.The development of our chat-based smart search feature has been a testament to our team's technical prowess and commitment to excellence. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and innovative approaches, we have created a powerful tool that empowers users to navigate our vast collection of articles effortlessly. We are excited to see how our users embrace and benefit from our chat-based smart search feature, HZ Buddy, and we remain committed to continuously enhancing its capabilities to meet their evolving needs.”
Megha Mamgain, AVP - content & strategy, health and lifestyle, Jagran New Media, says, “We are excited to offer HerZindagi.com's newest feature, HZ Buddy, to our readers. This feature will analyze a reader's preferences, interests, and requirements through conversation and provide tailored content recommendations. The readers will now find it easier to browse specific content based on their needs. Additionally, as content creators, we are thrilled that our vast content will now be able to surface with a click. HZ Buddy will streamline content, sieve through the hundreds of stories on the website, and curate a relevant list just for that particular query.”
One of the key features of HZ Buddy is its Natural Language Processing (NLP) capability, which enables it to comprehend and respond to user queries in a conversational manner. This interactive approach ensures that users feel engaged and supported throughout their search experience.
Herzindagi.com remains committed to delivering high-quality and relevant content to its users, and the introduction of the chatbot aligns with this mission. The implementation of this cutting-edge technology underscores the platform’s dedication to staying at the forefront of industry advancements and providing the best possible user experience.
The chatbot feature is now live on the Herzindagi.com website and app, accessible to users around the clock. The app can be downloaded on Android. Get ready to explore the enhanced functionality and personalized assistance provided by HZ Buddy.