Herzindagi.com launches chat-based smart search feature - HZ Buddy

Debosmita Bhattacharya, product head, Jagran New Media, says, “In today's fast-paced digital era, we recognize the importance of delivering information quickly and effortlessly. With thousands of articles spanning a wide range of topics, finding specific content can often be time-consuming and daunting. HZ Buddy, our new chat-based smart search feature, eliminates these challenges with a simplified and intuitive way to search and discover relevant articles in an instant. The chat-based smart search feature conversationally understands user queries.The introduction of this search feature aligns with our commitment to enhance user satisfaction and engagement. By simplifying the search process and allowing users to swiftly explore our extensive collection of articles, we are well assured that this new feature will not only save time but also unlock a wealth of knowledge, empowering our users to make informed decisions and achieve their goals more efficiently. We invite all our readers to experience the power of our chat-based smart search feature on our website.”